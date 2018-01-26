Sheffield Supertram services to be less frequent in bid to improve reliability

A wave of timetable changes on Sheffield Supertram network will come into force on Sunday - with tram services running every 12 minutes instead of every 10.

Supertram said it had worked with South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive to create timetables that take into account passenger comments as well as reflecting the changes in traffic over the last 15 years.

Services will run every 12 minutes between 9.30am and 4pm, but a 10-minute frequency will remain during peak times.

Early morning services will also start earlier than usual and timetables will be simplified with a more consistent ‘minutes past the hour’.

Changes to the SL1/SL1a Supertram bus link service will also take place from Sunday, January 28.

Visit www.stagecoachbus.com for more information.