Sheffield synchro divers win bronze medals in Canada

Representing GB, Sheffield brothers Jack and Ross Haslam produced a fine performance in the FINA Canada Cup international diving tournament in Calgary to win the bronze medal in the 3 metre springboard synchro competition.

In a closely fought event they were only 17 points short of the gold medal winners, Philippe Gagne and Francois Imbeau-Dulac from Canada.

Jack and Ross produced a consistent series of dives scoring highest with their reverse 1½ somersault with 3½ twists that earned 74 points.

Just 3 points behind Jack and Ross, clubmate Freddie Woodward with partner James Heatly from Edinburgh also produced a fine performance to finish in 5th place.

Jack Haslam produced the strongest performance of the 3 Sheffield divers in the 3 metre individual springboard competition. He won his semi-final with an excellent series of dives that achieved a total score of 422 which qualified him for the final in which he finished 6th.

Brother Ross reached the semi-final.

Meanwhile at the North East Regional Diving Skills finals in Harrogate, Sheffield Diving’s junior section showed that the talent stream continues to perform well. Sheffield won the team trophy, scoring a brilliant 141 points with Leeds Diving in second place with 105 points.

Teams from Sunderland, Bradford, Harrogate and Darlington also competed.

In the 10/11 years event for girls, Sheffield Diving took all the medals. Chloe Strutt won gold, Etta Dodsworth, silver and Jessica Ireland, bronze. Sheffield also achieved a medal ‘shut-out’ in the boys 12/13 years competition.

Harry Burton won gold, Cameron Cinnamond-Bland, silver and Ned Curtis, bronze.

In the equivalent event for girls, Lola Mead won gold with Gabrielle Vickers and Jasmine Price achieving the same score and therefore both winning bronze medals.

In the youngest age group, 8/9 years, Hannah Gowan and Sebastian Wilcox won gold medals, Simeon Greig a silver medal and Daisy Lindsay a bronze medal while in the oldest age group, 14/15 years, Nikki Charlesworth took a silver and David Craven a bronze.

Excellent contributions to the team score were also given by Charlotte Soanes, Lucy Maltby, Charlotte Sykes, Dimarni Washington-Scott, Ella McGarry, Alyssa Ramlakhan, Faith Wainwright, Marl ey Teeling, Theo Johnson and Thomas Screeton.