Sheffield takeaway fined over using beef in lamb kebabs

A Sheffield takeaway owner has been fined after using beef in lamb kebabs in an effort to cut costs.

Azhar Hussain was ordered by Sheffield Magistrates' to pay £1, 440 after being caught selling a lamb kebab which contained beef.

The case was brought by Sheffield Council's trading standards officers who visited his takeaway S1 Food Bar in Fitzalan Square in November 2016.

A Sheffield Council spokesperson said officers made a test purchase at his takeaway, choosing what was advertised as a lamb kebab.

It was taken away for analysis and found to be made of beef.

Lamb is more expensive than beef.

Hussain, aged 63, of Park Grange Mount, Cutler's View, Sheffield, was prosecuted under the Food Safety Act 1990.

The legislation makes it an offence to sell food that is falsely described.

He pleaded guilty to the offence at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on January 30. He was made to pay £1000 costs, a £400 fine and £40 victim surcharge.

After the hearing, councillor Bryan Lodge, Sheffield Council's cabinet member for environment and streetscene, said: "Everyone has the right to make sure that they are getting what they order and pay for.

"If people are being short changed then, as in this case, our officers will act upon their concerns.

"The substitution of one meat for another undermines public confidence in the food industry."