Sheffield taxi driver called ‘Muslim f***er’ after Rotherham match slams slow police response

A taxi driver who was racially abused yesterday outside Rotherham’s New York stadium says he is angry at the slow police response to his complaint.

Nasar Raoof, from Sheffield, says he was called a ‘Muslim f***er’ by a Rotherham fan who tried to get in his taxi after the Wednesday game on Saturday.

Sheffield taxi driver and union rep, Nasar Raoof.

Having reported the incident to police, he expected a call back on Saturday evening as hate crimes are meant to be a ‘priority incident’.

However, as of 6pm on Sunday, he is still waiting for a call back and says the slow response is symptomatic of how South Yorkshire Police treat such reports.

He said: “He called me a Muslim f***er and lots of other things about grooming and child sexual exploitation.

“Said there needed to be a war and the UK needed someone like Trump.

“What can you do? I don’t want a physical confrontation with him as I would lose my livelihood.

“I am hearing it on a regular basis now from my drivers but South Yorkshire Police are not bothered.

“In a few days time there will be a phone call from a hate crime officer but they won’t find the person who did it.”

Nasar says the man – who was with two other friends – was in his 40s, around 6ft tall, with a bald head and a stocky build.

As soon as he began abusing him, Nasar says he told him he was not going to drive him anywhere and drove off.

However, the man pursued his taxi, catching up with him at some traffic lights and forcing his way into the car with his friends.

In the end, rather than forcing the issue, Nasar ended up taking the fare and dropping the men off in Canklow.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for a response but are yet to comment on the incident.

Nasar said video footage from his taxi will be reviewed by the council and police in the coming week.