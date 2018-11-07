Sheffield teenager reported by police for firework offences

A teenage boy, aged 16, has been reported to the youth offending service for firework offences.

He was one of a number of youths stopped by officers in Sheffield on Bonfire Night and found to be in possession of fireworks.

LATEST: Bonfire Night yobs condemned for causing fear and damage in Sheffield suburbs

South Yorkshire Police said officers from its Central and Sheffield West neighbourhood policing teams seized six rocket from youths, which it is claimed had been ‘prepared for being thrown’.

CRIME: Police bust drug den in Sheffield suburb

APPEAL: Police seek man over knifepoint robbery outside Sheffield nightclub

The youth reported for firework offences was taken home to his parents by police officers.