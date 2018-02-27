Sheffield Telegraph signs up to the Mental Health Media Charter

The Sheffield Telegraph has signed up to the new Mental Health Media Charter which aims to promote responsible reporting of mental health issues.

Developed by Natasha Devon in association with The Samaritans, Beat and Mental Health First Aid, it is a set of common sense guidelines for reporting mental health issues.

Natasha Devon

The team has pledged that the values expressed in the charter are shared amongst editorial staff, and have made a commitment to the sensitive reporting of mental health issues.

Bu signing up we have acknowleged the power of language and images in shaping social attitudes and are committed to help to reduce stigma around mental illness.

Points in the charter include not using the phrase 'committed suicide' and understanding the difference between mental health and mental ill health.

The charter has been compiled in association with Mental Health First Aid England, Beat and The Samaritans.

Natasha, who is a writer and campaigner said: "I am really pleased that the Sheffield Telegraph has decided to sign up.

"It really means a lot to me that people are prepared to engage with this as good practice and hope that others will follow by example.

"I think the media more broadly needs to hear that the public does really want this and I encourage your readership to get supporting it.

Sheffield Telegraph editor Nancy Fielder said: "Sheffield Telegraph is delighted to be the first Johnston Press title to sign this charter.

Communicating in the right way is an important part of tackling the stigmas surrounding mental health issues.

"We have had a huge response to our campaign to offer better support to teenagers in this city and I look forward to working with a range of organisations to take it forward in the coming months."