Sheffield train passengers warned of Christmas rail disruption

Rail passengers in Sheffield are being warned of train disruption over the Christmas and New Year period.

East Midlands Trains has said that its teams will be using the festive period to carry out improvements to the route between Sheffield and London – and are advising passengers to check before they travel.

A spokesman said: “Over Christmas and New Year, there will be planned engineering work to improve our London line, so we can offer a faster and more reliable service for our customers.

“This is so improvements can be made, to upgrade the track and signalling equipment.”

“We are advising all customers to check their journey before they travel on our website and we'll also keep you updated on Twitter @EMTrains #EMTUpdate.”

Here’s a summary of what’s happening and when.

Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 December

London Route

There will be minor retiming on the London St Pancras/Nottingham/Sheffield route.

Christmas Eve – December 24

London Route

Route improvement works are taking place between Kettering at Bedford with coaches replacing trains.

If you are travelling Southbound

Trains from Sheffield, Derby and Nottingham will terminate at Corby.

An express rail replacement coach will run between Corby and Bedford, where you can then connect with a train from Bedford to Luton, Luton Airport Parkway and London St Pancras International.

If you are travelling to Wellingborough, there will also be rail replacement services, please change at Kettering to connect with these.

If you are travelling Northbound

Trains from London St Pancras International will terminate at Bedford.

An express rail replacement coach will run between Bedford and Corby, where you can then connect with trains to Kettering, Nottingham, Derby and Sheffield.

If you are travelling to Wellingborough, there will also be rail replacement services, please change at Bedford to connect with these.

Christmas Day – December 25

There will be no East Midlands Trains services on Christmas Day

Boxing Day – December 26

There will be no East Midlands Trains services on Boxing Day

December 27

An amended timetable will be in place with thee trains per hour between London St Pancras and the north instead of the usual five.

Engineering work will be taking place to the East of Nottingham resulting in the following changes:

Lincoln/Nottingham/Leicester trains will run between Leicester and Nottingham only however Matlock/Nottingham/Newark Castle services will be extended to Lincoln.

Friday 28 December

London Route

An amended timetable will be in place with thee trains per hour between London St Pancras and the North instead of the usual five. A full timetable will be available soon.

Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 December

London Route

There will be minor retiming on the London St Pancras/Nottingham/Sheffield route.

New Years Eve – Monday 31 December

London Route

Route improvement works are taking place between Kettering at Bedford with buses replacing trains.

If you are travelling Southbound

Trains from Sheffield, Derby and Nottingham will terminate at Corby.

An express rail replacement coach will run between Corby and Bedford, where you can then connect with a train from Bedford to Luton, Luton Airport Parkway and London St Pancras International.

If you are travelling to Wellingborough, there will also be rail replacement services, please change at Kettering to connect with these.

If you are travelling Northbound

Trains from London St Pancras International will terminate at Bedford.

An express rail replacement coach will run between Bedford and Corby, where you can then connect with trains to Kettering, Nottingham, Derby and Sheffield.

If you are travelling to Wellingborough, there will also be rail replacement services, please change at Bedford to connect with these.

New Years Day – Tuesday 1 January

London Route

Route improvement works are taking place between Kettering at Bedford with coaches replacing trains.

If you are travelling Southbound

Trains from Sheffield, Derby and Nottingham will terminate at Corby.

An express rail replacement coach will run between Corby and Bedford, where you can then connect with a train from Bedford to Luton, Luton Airport Parkway and London St Pancras International.

If you are travelling to Wellingborough, there will also be rail replacement services, please change at Kettering to connect with these.

If you are travelling Northbound

Trains from London St Pancras International will terminate at Bedford.

An express rail replacement coach will run between Bedford and Corby, where you can then connect with trains to Kettering, Nottingham, Derby and Sheffield.

If you are travelling to Wellingborough, there will also be rail replacement services, please change at Bedford to connect with these.