Sheffield travel agents staff 'receiving counselling' after terrifying machete raid

Staff at a Sheffield travel agents are being offered counselling after a terrifying armed raid on their shop in broad day light.

Two people, both with their faces covered, burst into Thomas Cook on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, with one of them brandishing a machete.

READ MORE: PICTURE: Machete duo threaten terrified staff during armed raid at Sheffield travel agents



They threatened staff before fleeing the scene with a quantity of cash from the till in a white coloured getaway car heading towards Malin Bridge along Taplin Road.

Following the terrifying incident - which happened on Monday just after 12.30pm - members of staff are now being offered emotional support to help them overcome the ordeal.

A Thomas Cook spokesperson said: “All persons present during the incident are safe and unharmed.

"The safety of our staff and customers remains our priority and we are working with the police to assist them with their investigation.

"Those impacted are being supported and counselling is being provided.

"We’re not able to share how much money was taken."

This latest incident was the fourth such targeted attack on a holiday business in Sheffield in less than a year.

In July last year, two men armed with guns raided a travel agents in Chapeltown leaving staff traumatised.

READ MORE: Second arrest in Barnsley murder investigation

Just a month later in August, two men - reportedly armed with a sawn-off shotgun and a sledgehammer - threatened staff at the Thomson outlet, now called TUI, in Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, and fled with cash.

And in March this year staff at Hays travel agents in Chapeltown were left 'traumatised and shaken' after a gang burst in with an axe, machete and a knife.

Detectives have not yet confirmed whether or not they believe the incidents are linked.

Officers have also not issued any detailed descriptions of the suspects in relation to the latest raid and no arrests have been made yet.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Neighbourhood officers and police community support officers are carrying out reassurance patrols in the area today and will also be visiting businesses offering crime prevention advice.

READ MORE: Six men due in court in bid to block prosecutions over Hillsborough disaster

"Enquiries remain ongoing to identify those involved and officers would like to hear from anyone who has any information or thinks they may have seen the car before or after the incident.

"If you can help please call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 435 of 11 June 2018."