Sheffield tree campaigner put forward as modern 'suffragette'

A Sheffield Green party councillor and tree campaigner who went to court to stand up for her beliefs is among the human rights fighters put forward as modern day suffragettes.

Alison Teal, Green Party councillor for Nether Edge and Sharrow, was found not guilty of breaching a court injunction banning protesters from campaigning against tree felling within safety barriers, last year.

Her tireless campaigning for the cause has seen her put forward in The Telegraph's Suffragette Spirit project, being run in partnership with Amnesty.

The aim of the project, which commemorates the 100 year anniversary of women being given the vote, is to create a map of the UK featuring inspirational women who have fought for others' human rights in their communities.

Also put forward in Sheffield is Sioned Mair-Richards, a former South Yorkshire assistant police and crime commissioner and ex Sheffield city councillor who campaigned for a woman to be featured on the £2 coin.

There is still time for you to nominate an inspirational woman to appear on the map.

HOW TO NOMINATE: To nominate an amazing woman your local area, please visit www.amnesty.org.uk/suffragettespirit. All women must have carried out work to help others their local area within the last 10 years. All successful nominees will be contacted to give consent prior to being placed on the Suffragette Spirit Map of Britain. This campaign has been funded by People’s Postcode Lottery.