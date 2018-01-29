Tree felling works across Sheffield will not resume today (Monday) while contractor Amey focuses on other areas of its Streets Ahead contract.

Speaking during a live radio interview on Thursday morning, the firm's operations director Darren Butt suggested the entire tree felling programme was on hold following clashes between protesters and Amey security staff before a spokesman denied works had been halted hours later.

He said Amey's programme of works had been amended while a "regular review of on-site working practices was carried out".

This morning (Monday) a spokeswoman said Amey workers were carrying out work on other areas of the £2.2 billion Streets Ahead contract - including street lighting and highway works.

She added a date had not yet been set for when tree felling works would resume but added it was expected to be at some point this week.

Arborists are felling trees deemed dangerous, dead, diseased, dying or which are said to be damaging streets and pavements.

Objectors to the scheme have staged a number of protests across the city, with demonstrations now held on a daily basis.

There was a disturbance in Meersbrook Park Road, Meersbrook, on Monday, when a campaigner fighting to save the trees clashed with security staff, who have been given permission to physically remove trespassers from safety zones.

Trees earmarked for felling are fenced or cordoned off and a court injunction is in place making it illegal for protesters to enter the safety zones. But a number of cordons have been breached, leading to a number of stand-offs.