The Leonore Piano Trio continue their cycle of performances of Beethoven’s works on Saturday (Jan 19).

The Crucible Studio concert presents Beethoven at his most playful in the Piano Trio in G minor Op.121a Kakadu Variations, the Violin Sonata in G Op.30 No.3, Seven Variations on ‘Bei Männern, welche Liebe fühlen’ from Mozart’s The Magic Flute WoO 46 and the Violin Sonata in G Op.96.