Sheffield Turtle Bay restaurant to open this summer - and they are recruiting NOW

Sheffield's much-anticipated new Turtle Bay restaurant is to open this summer - and they are recruiting for staff right now.

The Caribbean-themed eatery will open its doors this June, following a £5 million refurbishment of the former NUM building on Holly Street off Barker's Pool.

The former NUM building on Holly Street in Sheffield city centre.

The restaurant was cleared to open last February, after clearing up a legal tussle with the city council over the use of the building's stairs to carry food.

Property manager, George Waite, said yesterday that they hoped the shell of the building would be complete 'within four weeks'.

After that, the internal fitting of of the restaurant should take another 13 weeks, he said, meaning a mid-June opening was on the cards.

In anticipation of a summer opening, the chain has recently advertised for a general manager for its Sheffield outlet.

The advert, which was posted on the Caterer website earlier this week, asks for candidates with a 'genuine love of music and people'.

The role, which commands a salary of £35,000 per year, also requires someone with a 'successful track record working with high volume restaurant teams'.

When complete, the chain will be one of three new food outlets in the building, including Pitcher and Piano and a third as yet unnamed restaurant.

Accountancy firm Grant Thornton have announced plans to take up the office space on the building's second floor.