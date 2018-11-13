Sheffield United: Chris Wilder pays his team the ultimate compliment

Chris Wilder has paid his Sheffield United team the ultimate compliment, insisting he would pay to watch them if he was not their manager.

Wilder made the admission after United entered the international break fourth in the Championship table, having attracted numerous plaudits for their attacking style and quality of play.

Chris Wilder has insisted he would pay to watch his players: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Despite acknowledging they will ultimately be judged on results, Wilder said: "I've told the players I'm delighted with their progression. We have a way of playing, we don't change it and I'm delighted with how we are going about things.

"I enjoy watching them and, even if I wasn't doing what I'm doing, I'd still enjoy coming to watch them. It's not just the attitude they've got and the desire they've shown, it's the way they want to take it to the opposition, no matter who they are."

United embellished their reputation for being one of the division's most entertaining sides during the derby against Sheffield Wednesday, mustering nearly three times as many shots on goal as the visitors from Hillsborough and enjoying 75 per cent of the possession.

Although the contest eventually finished in stalemate after United missed a first-half penalty, Wilder believed his team had scored a psychological victory in the battle for Steel City supremacy.

Sheffield United are fourth in the table: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

"If I was watching these lads from somewhere other than the technical area, then I'd really enjoy how they do it," he said. "They're enjoying themselves on the pitch and I think that's important. They believe in what they're doing.

"Players aren't daft. They know when they've played well."