Sheffield United fan eliminated from enquiries over ‘flash bang’ device at Blackburn Rovers game

A Sheffield United fan wanted for questioning by the police after a flash bang device was used at an away game has been eliminated from their enquiries.

Following a CCTV appeal circulated earlier this month in relation to an incident at the Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield United FC match in October, officers have now identified a man.

However, he has now been eliminated from enquiries and the investigation is ongoing and police in Lancashire continue to appeal for information about the incident.

On Wednesday, October 3 at around 7.45pm, the two teams met at Ewood Park, Blackburn, to play in an EFL Championship fixture.

A short time after kick off, it is reported that a flash bang was set off in the ground, where SUFC fans were sitting. Officers believe that the item was thrown into the crowd by a fan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancashire Police directly by emailing PC160 Moore, the Blackburn Rovers Dedicated Football Officer, on susan.moore2@lancashire.pnn.police.uk, or PC545 Fish on dan.fish@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

You can also call 101 and ask for Lancashire Constabulary.