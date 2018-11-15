Sheffield United fans second highest in football arrests league, Government figures show

Last year, Sheffield United fans were arrested more than any club in English football bar one, new Government figures show.

Last season, 62 Blades supporters were arrested at games, 40 per cent of them at home games at Bramall Lane.

Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

The figures place the club in second in the arrests league table behind Birmingham who had 95 supporters arrested in the 2017-18 season.

The rest of the top five is made up by Sunderland, Portsmouth and Aston Villa with 60, 59 and 48 arrests respectively.

Last year, the Blades also issued 53 football banning orders, moving the club from 13th in the league table in 2016-17 to third in 2017-18.

Across the country, there were 1,542 football-related arrests, a decrease on the previous year.

The most common offences were public disorder (36 per cent), violent disorder (20 per cent) and pitch incursion (12 per cent).

Sheffield United Football Club have yet to comment on the figures.