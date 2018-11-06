Sheffield United striker Ched Evans to sue lawyers over lost earnings after overturned rape conviction

Sheffield United striker Ched Evans is suing the lawyers who represented him in a rape trial, in a bid to recoup potentially millions in lost earnings.

According to Sky News reports, Evans is suing Brabners – the legal firm that represented him during his initial trial in 2012 – claiming he was badly advised by them.

And, if successful, he could potentially receive millions of pounds in damages.

Evans spent two-and-a-half years in prison after being convicted of raping a 19-year-old woman in a hotel room at the end a drunken night in north Wales in 2011.

However, following a retrial in 2016 he was later found not guilty.

At the time of his arrest, Evans was the top scorer for Sheffield United, earning around £18,000 a week, and making him one of the top earners in League One at the time.

The 29-year-old, who is currently playing on loan for Fleetwood Town in League One, was also named in the Professional Footballers' Association team of the year for the division.

Many supporters believed he would have gone on to play in the Premier League.

Now, the Welsh striker will argue that he missed out on a potential fortune due to his conviction in a civil case against Brabners at the High Court in April next year.

A spokesperson for the law firm said: "Brabners put forward a strong defence of the criminal case against Ched Evans following a thorough process and we are vigorously defending our handling of the case.

"We believe the claim for damages is entirely without merit."

The retrial that led to his acquittal two years ago was highly controversial.

Following his release after serving half his sentence, Evans struggled to find a new club with supporters of several clubs interested in signing him critcising the moves to sign him.

After his conviction was overturned he eventually signed for Chesterfield before returning to the Blades in May 2017.

