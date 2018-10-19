University students in Sheffield are being alerted to a rise in bike thefts – as it was revealed police caught a thief red handed earlier this week.

The Sheffield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team today issued a crime prevention warning through their Facebook page to students starting their new term.

​READ MORE: Sheffield couple backed in flowerbed row

The post read: “University students please be aware that we have seen an increase in bikes thefts with the start of the new term.

​READ MORE: Jailed Sheffield man appeals against sentence for anti-fracking protest

“Please ensure you keep your bike securely locked at all times.

Crime.

“In response to this the university officers have been conducting patrols and earlier this week caught a male red handed.

READ MORE: Police called to serious incident at convenience store on outskirts of Sheffield

“He will be facing a day in court and one bike recovered.”