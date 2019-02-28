Sheffield venues host live dates from Lakeman father and son Greg and Seth

Sheffield folk music fans will be spoilt for choice in early March as a father and son are playing the city within days of each other.

Head of the talented Lakeman folk family, Geoff Lakeman, appears at The Gardeners Rest in Neepsend on Monday (March 4), whilst his son, Seth Lakeman, plays the City Hall Ballroom two days later on Wednesday 6.

The Gardeners gig for Geoff, one of several in South Yorkshire organised by promoter Jonti Willis, promises to be rather special due to the intimacy of the room so tickets are limited. Support artists will be Sheffield singers Raymond Greenoaken and Lou Marriott.

Seth, meanwhile, takes a break from the Robert Plant musical juggernaut to tour his ninth studio album The Well Worn Path and head back out around the UK with a new band line-up. It's a return to a no-nonsense, organic, classic folk-rock approach with Lakeman's trademark foot-stomping fiddle playing and soaring vocals.