Sheffield weather forecast: Cloudy day but this is when rain could spoil plans

The weather is set to be dull today, with cloud throughout most of the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

The weather is set to be dull today, with cloud throughout most of the day.

This morning will be dull, with cloud throughout the morning. The temperature will reach its peak 9C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will remain overcast. The temperature will remain at 9C throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will then be clear and dry, with the temperature dipping to 8C by 8pm and remaining so throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Light rain could spoil plans tomorrow evening, with a mixture of cloud and sunshine throughout the rest of the day. Maximum temperature of 13C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 5 March to Thursday 14 March said: “Sunny spells and blustery showers are likely on Tuesday. Showers could be locally heavy with hail and thunder, and snow over northern hills.

“The best of any drier weather will probably be in the east. Spells of wet and windy weather are likely to continue through the rest of the week, interspersed with some drier, brighter periods.

“Further strong winds and gales are likely in exposed areas, particularly in the northwest.

“Temperatures will be near or slightly below normal for the start of spring, perhaps temporarily milder as weather fronts move across.

“On high ground in the north, it may be cold enough for some snow to fall, and there is the continued threat of overnight frosts where skies clear.”