Sheffield weather forecast: Met Office weather warnings in place as snow and ice set to hit

The weather in Sheffield is set to be wintry today, as forecasters predict cloud, sunny spells, icy conditions and below freezing temperatures.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place for Sheffield until 12pm today. A second warning for snow and ice is then in place from 3pm tomorrow (31 Jan) until 12pm on Friday (1 Feb).

The Met Office said: “Rain and snow is expected to move in from the southwest, moving across England and Wales through Thursday into Friday.

“This is likely to fall as heavy rain at first across the far southwest of England, but as it meets the cold air established over the rest of the country snow becomes more likely.

“10cm is possible in places, though there is uncertainty at this stage on where is most likely to see the greater snowfall accumulations. Overnight Thursday into early Friday ice may also become a hazard on any untreated surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing.”

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will be cold with some sunny spells. The temperature of 0C will increase to its peak of 3C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will continue to see sunny spells, with temperature remaining at 3C throughout.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will become quickly dark, but remain dry, with the temperature quickly dipping after 5pm, reaching -1C by 9pm. The temperature overnight will be -4C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will continue to see icy conditions, with mist and cloud throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 0C and a minimum temperature of -1C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 3 Feb to Tuesday 12 Feb said: “A cold, bright and frosty start to Sunday, but cloud, outbreaks of rain and hill snow may spread in later.

“Despite this, some areas may remain fine and mainly dry throughout. Thereafter, the weather is often likely to remain changeable with further spells of rain, sleet and snow, interspersed by sunshine and showers.

“Winds will be brisk at times with gales around exposed coasts and hills. After a cold start to February, temperatures may temporarily return closer to normal, particularly across the south, whilst northern parts are likely to remain cold.

“Overnight frosts are still likely to be widespread and towards the end of this period there is a greater chance of it becoming even colder.”