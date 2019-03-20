Sheffield weather forecast: Sunny day but this is when cloud could spoil plans

The weather is set to be mostly bright today as forecasters predict bright sunshine throughout most of the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

The weather is set to be mostly bright today as forecasters predict bright sunshine throughout most of the day.

This morning will be cloudy at first, until sunny spells begin from 10am onwards. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will continue to be sunny, with some small periods of cloud. The temperature will reach its peak of 17C by 2pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Early evening will continue to see sunshine until around 7pm, remaining clear and dry for the rest of the evening. The temperature will be 12C throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 10C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will be overcast throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 14C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 24 March to Tuesday 2 April: “Confidence in details is low for Sunday and Monday, but southern districts will probably be dry with sunny spells whilst further north blustery showers may be wintry in the far north and northwest where there's also a risk of gales.

“Rather cold in the north with some overnight frost, with temperatures closer to normal in the south.

“During the last week of March and into early April, there is likely to be a good deal of dry weather across central and southeastern parts of the UK, with bright or sunny spells.”