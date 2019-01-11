Sheffield weather forecast: This is when heavy rain is set to hit Sheffield

The weather in Sheffield is set to be bright today, as forecasters predict sunny spells throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

The weather in Sheffield is set to be bright today, as forecasters predict sunny spells throughout the day

This morning will begin chilly, but with sunny spells as the morning progresses. The temperature will reach its peak of 8C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon Sheffield will continue to see sunny spells, with the temperature remaining at 8C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping after 4pm. The temperature overnight will be 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 9C.

Light rain will hit from 4am, turning heavier from 5am to 7am, with light rain then continuing until 8am. Light showers also expected in the evening between 8pm and 11pm.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 15 January to Thursday 24 January said: “Cloudy, breezy and mild on Tuesday with rain becoming more persistent in the northwest, before spreading to all areas overnight.

“Following this, Wednesday will see a colder day with sunny spells and wintry showers in the north, where winds will be strong and blustery with a risk of gales.

“Thereafter, it is likely to remain unsettled with further showers or longer spells of rain and a risk of snow over northern hills, but occasionally to lower levels here too.”