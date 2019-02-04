Sheffield weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Sheffield as temperatures rise

The weather in Sheffield is set to be mostly bright today, as forecasters predict sunny spells and some periods of cloud.

The temperature will be warmer than of late, with a peak temperature of 8C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will be mostly cloudy, with the temperature of 6C increasing to its peak of 8C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will continue to see sunny spells, with the temperature remaining at 8C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will become quickly dark, but remain dry, with the temperature dipping to 4C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 2C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will see a mixture of fog and cloud throughout the day, with the chance of some small periods of sunny spells. Heavy rain will hit from 8pm onwards, continuing on into the early hours of Wednesday morning. Maximum temperature of 6C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Friday 8 Feb to Sunday 17 Feb said: “It will remain unsettled at the end of next week.

“A more organised band of cloud and rain will move east during Friday.

“Meanwhile, Saturday sees rain clear to a mix of sunshine and showers with the most frequent showers likely in the north and west.

“Some of the showers will likely turn wintry over higher ground here too. The unsettled theme looks set to continue through Sunday and into the following week, with further Atlantic frontal systems bringing spells of wet and windy weather, with perhaps some hill snow in the north.”