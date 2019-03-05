Sheffield weather forecast: This is when it will rain heavily in Sheffield today

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with sunshine, cloud and heavy rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

There will be a mixture of sunny spells and cloud during the morning. The temperature will reach 9C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will be similar, with a mixture of sunny spells and cloud. The temperature will reach its peak of 10C by 2pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Heavy rain will hit from 8pm onwards, continuing throughout the evening and into the early hours of tomorrow morning. Overnight temperature of 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will see then see a mixture of light rain, cloud and sunny spells. Maximum temperature of 12C.



What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 9 March to Monday 18 March said: “Saturday is looking windy with gales or severe gales as cloud, rain and hill snow push eastwards across the UK, sunny spells and showers following into the west.

“Further showers likely on Sunday, perhaps some more persistent rain or hill snow for a time.

“As temperatures drop below average for the time of year there will be an increasing risk of hail, sleet and snow to lower levels, mainly in the north.

“The following week will start unsettled with further some rain, sleet and snow.

“There may be a more settled interlude later Monday into Tuesday but further spells of wet weather will push in through the rest of the period.”