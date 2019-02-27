Sheffield weather forecast: This is when it will rain in Sheffield as conditions set to become more unsettled

The weather is set to be bright today, with sunshine and warm temperatures throughout the day.

But temperatures are set to dip as the week progresses, with conditions set to become unsettled.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will be bright, with sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach 12C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will continue to be bright, with the temperature increasing to its peak of 15C by 3pm and remaining so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will be clear and dry, with the temperature dipping to 8C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 5C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will be then be cooler and duller, with cloud throughout the day and light rain set to hit from 7pm until around 9pm. Maximum temperature of 11C.



What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 3 March to Tuesday 12 March said: “Wet and windy weather will continue on Sunday with gales and blustery showers in the north.

“The heaviest rain will be in the northwest, though heavy blustery showers are also likely in Wales, as well as central and southern England.

“Longer dry and bright spells are likely in eastern Scotland and northeast England. Spells of wet and windy weather are likely to continue through next week, interspersed with some drier, brighter periods.

“Further strong winds and gales are likely in exposed areas, particularly in the northwest.

“Temperatures will be around normal for the start of spring, though they will be lower than the mild or warm weather that many of us have had recently. On high ground in the north, it may be cold enough for some snow to fall.”