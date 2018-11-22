Sheffield weather forecast: This is when it will rain in Sheffield today

The weather in Sheffield is set to be miserable today as forecasters predict cloud, rain and close to freezing temperatures.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

The weather in Sheffield is set to be miserable today as forecasters predict cloud, rain and close to freezing temperatures

This morning will be cold and overcast, with the temperature only reaching 3C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Early afternoon will remain overcast, before light rain hits from 4pm until around 5pm. The temperature will increase slightly to its peak of 4C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Early evening will then become quickly dark, with light rain returning from 6pm until 8pm. The temperature will slowly dip as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow is set to slightly warmer, with cloud throughout the day, and a maximum temperature of 6C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Saturday and Sunday will then both be overcast, with a maximum temperature of 7C.

Looking further ahead for the UK in general, “Many places will be dry early next week, but often with large amounts of cloud around,” according to the Met Office.

“Eastern and perhaps southern parts however may continue to see some showers around initially, with the a few heavier showers possible.

“The west and southwest of the UK will then likely turn more unsettled as we finish November, with these conditions possibly progressing northeastwards.”