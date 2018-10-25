Sheffield weather forecast: This is when rain is set to hit Sheffield

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells and cloud.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer than yesterday, with a peak of 14C.

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells and cloud

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with the temperature reaching 13C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will continue to see sunny spells, with the temperature increasing to its peak of 14C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Early evening will continue to see sunny spells, before becoming cloudy at around 6pm and remaining so throughout the evening. Temperatures will begin to dip after 6pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow is then set to see a mixture of sunny spells, cloud and light showers. Rain is set to hit early morning and from 2pm to around 5pm. Maximum temperature of 9C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The weekend is then set to see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with temperatures ranging from 7-9C. Sunday is forecast a light shower at around 3pm.

Looking further ahead, the beginning of November is set to see changeable and windy weather, with bands of rain or showers, interspersed with drier, quieter spells, according to the Met Office.

Towards the middle of the month, there are signs that high pressure may become more dominant, bringing more generally settled conditions, but with a greater chance of overnight frost and fog.