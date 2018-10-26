Sheffield weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Sheffield today

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells, cloud and rain.

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler today, with a peak of just 9C.

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells, cloud and rain

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with the temperature reaching 8C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will then see light showers. Rain is set to hit at 1pm until 2pm, and then again at 3pm until around 5pm. The temperature will increase slightly to its peak of 9C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Early evening will then see some small sunny spells, but the temperature will begin to quickly dip after 6pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow is then set to be cloudy throughout the day, with the temperature dipping further to a maximum of just 6C. Temperatures overnight will be 3C. There will also be the chance of a light shower at around 10am.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Sunday will then be slightly sunnier and slightly warmer, with a maximum temperature of 9C.

Looking further ahead, the beginning of November is set to see changeable and windy weather, with bands of rain or showers, interspersed with drier, quieter spells, according to the Met Office.

Towards the middle of the month, there are signs that high pressure may become more dominant, bringing more generally settled conditions, but with a greater chance of overnight frost and fog.