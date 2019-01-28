Sheffield weather forecast: This is when snow is set to hit Sheffield as Met Office issues weather warnings for the UK

The weather in Sheffield is set to be bright today, as forecasters predict sunny spells throughout the day.

However, temperatures will plummet once again today, with snow on the horizon.

The Met Office has also issued two yellow weather warnings, with a warning for ice in place for Scotland until 12pm today and a warning for snow in place from 9pm tomorrow (29 Jan) until 12pm on Wednesday (30 Jan). This warning covers East Midlands, East of England, London & South East England, South West England, West Midlands.



What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will be cool, with the temperature of 0C climbing to its peak of 4C by 12pm. There will be sunny spells throughout the morning.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will continue to see sunny spells, with the temperature remaining at 4C throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will become quickly dark, but remain dry, with the temperature dipping after 5pm.

The temperature throughout the rest of the evening and overnight will be 1C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout the day, with light rain set to hit between 5pm until 6pm and sleet showers between 6pm and 7pm. Maximum temperature of 4C and a minimum temperature of -1C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Light snow is then set to hit on Thursday evening from 9pm onward, continuing into the early hours of Friday morning until around 6am. Maximum temperature of 3C.

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK Outlook for Friday 1 Feb to Sunday 10 Feb said: “February will begin cold with rain, sleet and snow likely across northern parts, easing and edging slowly southwards.

“This will be followed by brighter but showery weather through the weekend, with snow showers in places.

“Thereafter, it will stay unsettled with further spells of rain, sleet and snow, interspersed by brighter and showery interludes.

“Snow is possible across most parts of the country at times, with the potential for some occasionally disruptive snow, although there is uncertainty in any detail.

“Winds will be strong with coastal gales, maintaining a significant wind chill and it is likely that there will be widespread frost and the risk of ice. Towards the end of this period there is a low chance that the winds will turn east or northeasterly bringing even colder weather.”