Sheffield weather forecast: This is when snow is set to hit Sheffield as temperatures plummet below freezing

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict cloud and sunny spells throughout the day.

However, temperatures are set to cool towards the end of the week, with light snow showers also set to hit.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will be mostly bright, with the temperature reaching its peak of 9C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Early afternoon will continue to see some sunny spells, before turning cloudy. The temperature will remain at 9C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping after 6pm. The temperature overnight will be 8C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will see a mixture of light and heavy rain throughout the day, interspersed with some small periods of sunny spells and cloud. Maximum temperature of 9C.

However, temperatures will cool as the week progresses, dipping to below freezing towards the end of the week.

Thursday to Sunday will see a maximum temperature of 3C, with Thursday set to see a minimum temperature of -2C.

As temperatures cool on Thursday, the Met Office forecast a “light snow shower day”, with flurries set to hit during the morning. The weekend will then see minimum temperatures of around -1C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 19 Jan to Monday 28 Jan said: “Outbreaks of rain, sleet and some snow are likely to move slowly south and eastwards on Saturday, but tending to become lighter and more patchy as it does so.

“Sunday looks generally quiet, with a good deal of dry and bright weather.

“Thereafter, it looks set to remain mainly on the cold side, but also unsettled and sometimes windy, with gales possible in the north.”