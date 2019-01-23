Sheffield weather forecast: Warnings in place as ice, frost and below freezing temperatures hit Sheffield

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells throughout the day, alongside below freezing temperatures, icy conditions and frost.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for ice is in place for Sheffield until 11am today.

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells throughout the day, alongside below freezing temperatures, icy conditions and frost

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will see sunny spells throughout the morning, but it will remain cool, with a temperature of -1. This will increase slightly through the morning, reaching 2C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will continue to see sunny spells, with the temperature reaching its peak of 3C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will become quickly dark, but remain dry, with the temperature dipping to -1C by 7pm.

The temperature overnight will be -1C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will be less bright, with a mixture of sunny spells and cloud throughout the day. However, it will be slightly warmer, with a maximum temperature of 5C and a minimum temperature of 1C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 27 Jan to Tuesday 5 Feb said:

“Sunday will be cold with a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will arrive on a strong northerly wind, which will ease as the day progresses, and bring some snowfall over exposed northern hills.

“The snow may reach lower levels later in the day, especially across the northern half of the UK.

“Thereafter, the final few days of January and early February are likely to remain rather unsettled with brisk winds, outbreaks of rain and hill snow, as well as some showery interludes in between.

“It will remain cold for most with widespread overnight frosts as well as the risk of ice. Snow remains a possibility to lower levels, particularly in the north.”