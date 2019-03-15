Sheffield weather forecast: Weather warnings in place as winds of up to 60mph hit

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict cloud, sunny spells and strong winds throughout the day.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind is in place for Sheffield until 3pm today.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will see sunny spells throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 10C by 12pm.

It will be very blustery, with winds of up to 58mph.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will be dry and sunny, with the temperature remaining at 10C throughout.



What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will remain dry, but windy. The temperature will be 6C throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 5C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will see heavy rain throughout the day, with a yellow weather warning for rain in place from 12am to 23.59pm tomorrow. Maximum temperature of 11C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 19 March to Thursday 28 March said: “Tuesday will see some dry weather across central and southern parts of the UK with sunny spells and light winds.

“It will be cloudier and windier in the north and northwest with rain at times. Thereafter, the south remains largely dry with some sunny periods.

“It will remain changeable in the north, with spells of wind and rain, followed by drier, more showery periods.

“The wettest and windiest weather will always be most likely in the northwest. Snow is likely in the north at times, but mainly over the higher ground.”