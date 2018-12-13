Sheffield Wednesday ace Chris Waddle in Brexit Twitter row with former England team mate Gary Lineker

Sheffield Wednesday legend Chris Waddle and former England team-mate Gary Lineker became embroiled in a Twitter spat – about Brexit.

The ex-Owls star and Match of the Day host Lineker traded words on Twitter – with fellow team-mate, goalkeeper Peter Shilton also getting involved in the exchanges.

Waddle began the spat when, in a now deleted tweet, he praised Prime Minister Theresa May and said that Britain would be ‘fine’ under a no-deal Brexit.

He tweeted: “Well done Theresa May, now let's leave Brexit with no deal we will be fine.”

But Lineker, a staunch Remainer and who has fiercely critcised the UK's planned withdrawal from the EU in a series of tweets, suggested Waddle’s skills were better suited to the football field rather than the the political arena when he drily replied: “Stick to football.”

Meanwhile Lineker also called out his 'hero' Peter Shilton over Brexit last night after the former England goalkeeper praised Jacob Rees-Mogg, a staunch Conservative Brexiteer.

Lineker has previoulsy said stopping 'frightfully boring' Theresa May's Brexit is more important to him than football.

Shilton, who played for Mr Lineker's beloved Leicester City, tweeted: 'Have been so impressed with @Jacob_Rees_Mogg in the last few days. He really knows what he is talking about and puts it across in a calm and calculated manner!'

Lineker responded to him and said: 'What's that old saying? You should never see a tweet from your heroes?'.

Former England midfielder Peter Reid also replied to Shilton's tweet and said: 'I'll agree to disagree on that one Goalie. He's (JRM) loopy, doesn't know his a**e from his elbow'.