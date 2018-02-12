Sheffield woman dies two weeks after road traffic collision

An elderly Sheffield woman has died two weeks after she was hit by a car.

Margaret Cooper, aged 74, was hit by a red Kia Picanto as she crossed Blackstock Road in Hemsworth on Friday, January 26, at 6.20pm.

She was taken to hospital with serious head injuries but died on Wednesday, February 7.

The driver of the Kia, a 54-year-old woman, was not injured in the collision.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Her family continue to be supported by officers and have asked that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

"Officers investigating the incident continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward and anyone who saw what happened, or who saw the car prior to the collision, is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 889 of 26 January 2018."