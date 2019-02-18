Sheffield woman’s work with survivors of “horrific crime” praised by PM 

Her tireless efforts to help survivors of modern slavery in Sheffield have earned Helen Jones praise from the Prime Minister.

Dedicated Helen, from Sheffield, volunteers for the ‘Snowdrop Project’, a charity which helps survivors of modern slavery to rebuild their lives and reintegrate into society.

Her efforts, in founding a weekly mother and toddler group that provides a safe and supportive environment for mothers and their children to bond, have been recognised with a Points of Light Award from Theresa May.

The group regularly supports more than 25 mums and 39 children, and Helen gives particular attention to single mothers, and those whose children have developmental delays due to the trauma they have experienced.

She has transformed her own garage into a storage space for baby clothing to ensure mothers have essential items for their children.

A Points of Light award recognises outstanding volunteers who are making a change in their community and inspiring others.

In a personal letter to Helen, the Prime Minister said: "You should be very proud of your exceptional work assisting survivors of modern slavery.

“In supporting mothers and children who have suffered from this horrific crime, you have created a safe space for them to bond with their children, building a sense of community and ensuring they have the practical and emotional support they need.

“I wish you all the best as you continue your important work."

Helen said: "Thank you so much for this opportunity to highlight the fantastic work 'Snowdrop Project' does to help the survivors of human trafficking. I am absolutely passionate and love doing what we do at Snowdrop!’

Helen is the 1123rd winner of the Points of Light award, which has been developed in partnership with the hugely successful Points of Light programme in the USA.