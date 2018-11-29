Shopping at B&M and his wedding day: Boxer Tyson Fury’s Doncaster connections 

It is being billed as one of the biggest boxing matches of recent years – and when Tyson Fury takes on Deontay Wilder in the WBC world heavyweight clash this weekend, he’ll have large parts of Doncaster cheering him on.

And that’s because the self-styled Gypsy King fighter has plenty of Doncaster connections – from getting married here to Christmas shopping trips to B&M.

Paris Fury with her husband Tyson Fury. (Photo: Paris Fury/Instagram).

Here's the lowdown on Tyson Fury’s Doncaster life…

Who’s Tyson Fury first of all?

British boxer Fury, 30, is making his big fight comeback against American Deontay Wilder in California this weekend. The pair are vying for the WBC world heavyweight title. He lost his WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles after failing a drugs test in 2015 but returned to the ring this year.

So what’s his link to Doncaster?

Fury grew up in Manchester in a traveller family. His wife Paris grew up in a traveller family in Doncaster.

How did they meet?

Paris met her husband about 12 years ago when she was 15 years old but they did not get together until she turned 16. They met at a wedding of mutual friends in London. The pair met again by chance at Paris's 16th birthday party and took up together, going to the cinema and ice skating every weekend.

Where did they get married?

The pair tied the knot at St Peter In Chains Catholic Church in Chequer Road in 2008. The wedding attracted 400 guests. It was followed by a reception at The Stables in High Melton. Tyson is a practising Catholic.

The pair said they did not sleep together before marriage in keeping with the traditional travelling community.

Paris, 28, previously said: “Even after we got engaged, Tyson would sleep in a caravan in the yard of my parents’ home, while I slept inside the house.

“We didn’t sleep together until after we got married. That is the traveller’s way.”

What was their relationship like?

She said in 2015: “Even though Tyson was a similar age to me, he looked about 25 as he was so big.

“He had all this facial hair and a beard and these big sideburns. “I remember seeing Tyson as soon as my friend and I got out of the car to go into the wedding and I have to admit I did refer to him as ‘Farmer Giles’ and have a laugh at his expense.“

Do they have children?

Yes, the couple have four children - Prince John James, Venezuela, Prince Tyson Fury II and Valencia Amber.

Will she be there for the fight?

Yes, she has flown out to support her husband for the match in California with a group of friends. She supported him through depression and alcoholism during his time away from boxing and regularly shares family photos to her 43,000 Instagram followers.

The pair have spent months apart while Fury has been training for the fight and she says it is the longest they have spent apart since they got together.

Earlier this month, Fury revealed he had not had sex for 12 weeks in order to stay fully focused on the bout.

Do they live in Doncaster?

No, the couple have a luxury home in Morecambe.

Does he visit Doncaster?

The couple still have family in Doncaster. In December 2015, the fighter stunned shoppers in the Doncaster Church View branch of bargain store B&M when he popped in to do a spot of Christmas shopping.

He posed for photos with staff and was later spotted walking through Doncaster town centre, chatting and posing for selfies with fans.

When is the fight on?

The fight will be shown in the UK at 5am on Sunday.