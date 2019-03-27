Shots fired at vehicle on Sheffield street 

Shots were reportedly fired at a vehicle in Sheffield earlier this evening.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed officers were called out to the reported shooting in Shirecliffe.

Shirecliffe Road. Picture: Google

In a statement, the force said: “An investigation is underway after shots were reportedly fired at a vehicle.

“Officers were called to Shirecliffe Road just before 5pm this evening.

“Officers remain in the area carrying out enquiries and will maintain an enhanced presence tomorrow morning.

“We are appealing for any witnesses to the incident and anyone who saw what happened is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 686 of 27 March.”