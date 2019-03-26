Showroom Cinema: Being Frank about film  

At the Showroom Cinema we believe strongly in the importance of supportingUK talent, and championing regional stories - and this week is no exception.

From Friday we’re opening two exciting new films by British filmmakers. The first, Being Frank: The Chris Sievey Story, is an inventive documentary that investigates the extraordinary life of the mystery man beneath the papier-mâché head of cult British comedy figure Frank Sidebottom.

Manchester native Chris Sievey was a songwriter, artist, comedian and wayward genius. In 1984, after more than a decade of trying and failing to make it in the record business, he turned his life into a fantastic, subversive piece of performance art: his fake-headed pop-star alter ego Frank Sidebottom.

This manic, insane and mercurial star obscured his own creator and gained a dedicated army of fans with his own TV show, a concert at Wembley Stadium and the 2014 fictional film Frank, starring Michael Fassbender.

The second, Out of Blue, is Stockport born filmmaker Carol Morley’s latest. It’s a wonderful offbeat detective story set in New Orleans about the murder of a leading astrophysicist. The film previewed at the Showroom last week to a fantastic response from the audience, and was followed by a fascinating in-person Q&A with Morley herself.

Alongside the work we to do to support British filmmaking on screen, we also believe strongly in the importance of offering the best possible experience to audiences who visit our venue.

So that’s why on Thursday the 25 thApril 2019, we’re hosting our next Celebration of Sheffield Film, Gala Fundraising Dinner. Our previous dinner was instrumental in raising funds to refurbish our smaller screens. And we’re raising the bar now and need to give Screen 3 a complete make over.

As a charity we rely on your support to achieve this. By the 25th April, The Oscars and BAFTAs will be behind us, so why not join us for our very own evening of Sheffield glamour as we celebrate Sheffield’s outstanding contribution to film with our second Fundraising Gala. We’re delighted that once again our evening will be hosted by the one and only Harry Gration.

Tickets are priced at £80PP, tables of 8 to 10 are available or smaller groups on request. All proceeds will help raise funds to support the refurbishment of our much-loved cinema. For details on how to reserve a table and join us for this wonderful evening, please visit https://www.showroomworkstation.org.uk/support-us/fundraising-dinner