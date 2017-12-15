Silent Night, Lonely Night campaign

The Cathedral Archer Project has launched its ‘Silent Night, Lonely Night’ Christmas campaign to raise money to support their vital local work.

The Sheffield charity supports the city’s homeless, working to help change the lives of those living on the streets - and now they’re asking those who can to donate to their festive campaign, and help make a difference at this special time of year.

Tracy Viner, the charity’s marketing and development manager, said: “For those who are homeless Christmas is just another day.

“We help homeless people achieve a better life by supporting them to develop their independence, improve their ability to tackle setbacks, improve their ability to identify and change negative behaviour and improve their wellbeing. The Cathedral Archer Project offers a tailored 1:1 support service because we know that everybody’s needs are different. There are some things that are generally helpful to everybody. Learning and doing activities builds confidence and improves health, volunteering gives people responsibility and a sense of purpose, and 1:1 support from a project worker means specific issues can be tackled.

“We also 1provide a safe, warm and welcoming space throughout the year that seeks to provide hope, support and laughter.“

“We work with people from sleeping bag to employment and an enjoyable and fulfilling life.

“When people first arrive at our centre, some from broken families, others with poor mental or physical health, many don’t believe they are worth helping. We know they are. Your support for our campaign really will change people’s lives.”

Throughout 2017, attendances of people who use the centre have risen and the number of breakfasts that have been provided have increased by 26 per cent.

The campaign is asking for a £5 donation to help change the lives of the charity’s clients.

Tracy added: “Your £5 could help make a real difference to the people who use the centre.

“One client of ours, Chris, came to the Cathedral Archer Project after being in prison due to substance misuse and crimes associated with his habit.

“He wanted to remain clean, but had nowhere to go, no connections, and nothing to do.

“The project helped him to find a flat, supported him to remain clean, and employed him through their program Just Works.

“He is now in stable accommodation, is back in contact with his family, and has his health back.”

Chris said: “What the Archer Project has given me is no less than life, they have literally given me life, nobody wanted to give me a chance, nobody wanted to give me a place to stay, I was literally homeless with nowhere to go and nothing to do.”

Visit www.archerproject.org.uk to make a donation to the campaign.