Silverdale pupils back fair funding petition during school trip

Pupils at Silverdale School have showed their support for the fair funding campaign.

The children wrote the petition’s hashtag #FairFundSheffieldSchools in the sand during a school trip to France.

More than 7,300 people have signed the petition launched by The Star and Sheffield Telegraph which calls on the Government to redress to funding issue Sheffield schools are facing.

To sign visit click here.

Remember to tweet a picture of yourself holding a poster with the hashtag #FairFundSheffieldSchools.

Alternatively email news@thestar.co.uk or write Sam Jackson, The Star, The Balance, Pinfold Street, S1 2GU.

READ MORE: Lib Dem politicians vow to help in fight for fairer school funding in Sheffield

READ MORE: Sign Fair Funding for Sheffield Schools petition

READ MORE: Sheffield school leaders warn of 'brutal' staffing cuts if 'appalling' funding goes ahead