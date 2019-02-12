Site begins anniversary year

re-collections, site

The Site Gallery opens its 40th anniversary year programme with Re-collections, an exhibition bringing together the work of three distinguished female artists from the gallery’s archive.

Work by Susan Hiller, Elizabeth. Price and Georgina Starr will be presented in the new gallery space, which opened in September..

Curated by Angelica Sule, the exhibition explores how histories are remembered, recorded and retold.

Turner Prize winner Elizabeth Price’s A Restoration is an 18 minute video installation that employs the photographic and graphic archives of museums in Oxford.

Georgina Starr’s The Joyful Mysteries of Junior follows the artist and her diminutive alterego ‘Junior’ on a psycho-spiritual journey—from their lowly beginnings in a dingy Den Haag B&B (The Making of Junior, 1994) to an emotional reunion in 2012.

Susan Hiller was an influential pioneer of video art and multimedia installation who died earlier this year. On show is Lost and Found featuring voices of people who speak extinct, endangered and revitalised languages.

Re-collection is the first of three major exhibitions through the year. In the period of changeround in the main gallery there will be a series of shows in the project space. The first, Nostalgic Whiplash, which continues until Saturday, features moving image work from Site’s past programme of 40 years.

Curated by Jeanine Griffin it presents works variously concerning memory, loss, displacement in time and space. Featured artists are Breda Beban, Haris Epaminonda, Katja Davar, Hondartza Fraga, AK Dolven, Sonya Dyer, Johanna Billing and Raksha Patel.

After a preview at Site on Friday from 6pm Re-collections continues until May 19.