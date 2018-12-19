Six arrested in day of action in Sheffield suburb

Officers carrying out a range of operations in a Sheffield suburb today made six arrests as they continue to tackle community concerns over crime and anti-social behaviour.

The Burngreave Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted speed gun operations, executed search warrants and also spoke to local residents about community safety and issues around street begging in the day of action.

Burngreave officers made six arrests today

Temporary Police Sergeant Ben Hall who led today’s activity said: “Recent public surveys highlighted several main areas of concern for people living in Burngreave, these included vehicle related anti-social behaviour and parking issues.

READ MORE: Man made ‘disgusting sexual advance’ towards woman as she waited at Sheffield bus stop

“For this reason we’ve really focused on targeting these areas today – with the help of our partners in parking services and our own roads policing group.

READ MORE: Jewellery of sentimental value stolen during burglary in Rotherham

Officers are continuing to tackle community concerns over crime and anti-social behaviour

“Today’s activity has resulted in six arrests; offences have included drug driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence and failure to appear at court for assault.

“We also successfully executed a search warrant at a property – where we recovered what we believe to be stolen items.”

READ MORE: Sheffield's lost pubs - how many of these can you remember from our retro picture gallery?

Working alongside parking services, officers also issued 35 tickets for parking offences and handed out 10 traffic offence reports to drivers for speeding.

Temporary Police Sergeant Ben Hall added: “We are incredibly pleased with how today’s operations have gone – we hope this sends a message to people living in this area, who are committing crimes and having an impact on the lives of others, that we are taking action to stop this behaviour.”