Six men armed with knives rob man on Sheffield street in middle of the day

The robbery reportedly took place in Clun Street, Burngreave on Thursday
Six men believed to have been armed with knives reportedly robbed a man on a Sheffield street in the middle of the day.

South Yorkshire Police received reports of a robbery taking place on Clun Street, Burngreave at around 2pm on Thursday, February 8.

A spokesman for Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Police were alerted to an incident that had just occurred on Clun St.

"It was reported that six male offenders believed to be armed with knives had attacked a single male, during the attack, a watch, jewellery and car keys were stolen."