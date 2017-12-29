Six ways to celebrate the New Year in Sheffield

Another year is at an end - and there are plenty of ways to see 2017 out with a bang in Sheffield.

From circus themed parties to tipi drinks, and bonfire fun to a new year dip, here are six of the best events taking place this weekend.

1 It’s your last chance to be wowed by the city centre’s Christmas lights, and the popular Thor’s tipi bar is also open until the New Year.

Toast by the fire in the tent at Sheffield Peace Gardens, with a mulled wine or hot chocolate. Entry is free.

2 Finding a child friendly New Year’s Eve event can be tough, but The Riverside pub at Kelham Island is hosting a family bonfire on November 31.

There will be a barbecue, sparklers and toasted marshmallows for the little ones, and a DJ plus outside bar serving prosecco, gin and craft beer for the adults.

It takes place from 7pm until 3am. Entry is free.

3 Just around the corner, and 92 Burton Road is also hosting celebrations with a circus theme.

Cirque de Quirk features spectacular stage shows and performances, live music, street food and local breweries on tap from 8pm until late on December 31.

Local DJ and artist Tom J Newell, Kiziah and the Kings and DJ Ryan Taylor will be playing into the early hours.

Brave souls take to the water in the annual open air swimming event at Hathersage Swimming Pool, Hathersage, United Kingdom, 1st January 2017. Photo by Glenn Ashley.

Tickets cost £18 advance or £20 on the door. Visit www.92burtonroad.co.uk

4 If getting competitive asnd playing board games is your thing, mix it up by heading to The Treehouse board game cafe on Boston Street, off London Road.

The New Year’s Eve special has sold out, but the cafe is open tonight and tomorrow, as well as New Year’s Day.

Expect to discover addictive games you’ve never heard of, with great food and drinks too.

Book a table via their Facebook page.

5 Getting a taxi home can be the biggest pain on one of the busiest nights of the year.

The Norfolk Arms at Ringinglow has got around that problem by providing minibuses to and from its family New Year celebrations.

Mexican food, music, a raffle and prosecco offers are lined up for the evening, until midnight.

The pub is also ideally situated to watch the fireworks explode over Sheffield.

The minibus is on a first come first served basis, with specific drop off points.

Call 0114 230 2197 to book tickets priced £15, including minibus and pie and pea supper.

6 Daredevils can kick off 2018 with an icy blast by taking the plunge at Hathersage Swimming Pool.

The traditional New Year’s dip starts at 11am on January 1, and is an ideal way to enjoy the Peak District before and afterwards.

Normal admission prices apply.