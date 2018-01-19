Sixth form in Sheffield among most successful in country after doubling its number of Oxbridge offers

A Sheffield sixth form is among one of the most successful in the country after it doubles its record number of offers from Oxbridge.

Sixteen pupils from Tapton School, in Crosspool, have been offered places for September at Oxford and Cambridge Universities - double the school's previous record of eight offers in 2016.

In total 28 students applied and 57 per cent were successful which is significantly higher than the national average of 18 per cent.

Head of sixth form, Andrew Wright, said: "Sixteen offers means that eight per cent of our 200 university applicants have received offers from Oxford or Cambridge, placing Tapton among the most successful sixth forms in the country."

Students at Tapton have benefitted from the first year of an ‘Oxbridge Support Programme’ which has focused on building aspiration and developing subject knowledge, independence and oracy.

The programme meant that students accessed bespoke UCAS preparation which saw pupils complete work experience, attend university summer schools, compete in national competitions and take part in application workshops and trial interviews.

Director of undergraduate admissions and outreach at Oxford, Dr Samina Khan, said: "It is fantastic news to see Oxford’s relationship with Tapton resulting in these offers to Tapton students.

"Next year I hope to see even more students from Tapton and the Sheffield and Yorkshire area more generally coming to Oxford.

"Our outreach work with teachers and schools is all about showing that Oxford wants to attract talented, motivated students who are excited about their subject.

"My thanks to all those hard-working teachers who have got their students this far."

Elle McClusky from Emmanuel College, Cambridge said it was a great achievement for students and teachers.

She added: "Tapton School students often take part in our outreach programmes so it’s really encouraging to see that so many of them decided to apply, and have gone on to receive offers."