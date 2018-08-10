Snake now 'out and fine' after being discovered in Sheffield gas pipe

A snake discovered by workmen inside a gas pipe in Sheffield has now been released.

Staff from gas company Cadent made the surprise discovery after lifting a cover on a pipe during routine maintenance work in the Europa Link area of Tinsley on Tuesday.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire's Barry Chuckle dies aged 73

Rather than disturbing the reptile they decided to leave it and come back at a later date to complete the work in the hope that it would free itself.

Cadent spokesperson Kevin Hegarty conformed the snake "is now out and is all fine."

READ MORE: Thug spat at hospital security guard as nurses were trying to help him

Mr Hegarty previously described how workmen were shocked to make the discovery and said: "We have found things like birds' nests in pipes in the past but nothing like this!

"It is obviously not something that you usually expect to find."

He said none of the workmen had been bitten and added they believe it was a grass snake.

There has been a rise in snake bites across the country recently as more people are venturing into snake habitats during the hot weather.

READ MORE: Fire at power station on outskirts of Sheffield

There are four types of snake native to the UK - Grass snake, barrel grass snake, smooth snake and the adder, which is the only venomous type.