SNEAK PEAK: This is how Sheffield's Odeon Cinema will look after a refurbishment

This is what the Odeon Cinema in Sheffield will look like inside once a major refurbishment has been completed.

The complex on Arundel Gate was shut down a few weeks ago to undergo an extensive revamp to be transformed into an upgraded Odeon Luxe.

Odeon Sheffield.

Cinema bosses are promising better seating with built in tables and a more "immersive experience" once the work is complete.

The company is upgrading many of its cinema screens across the country to become Odeon Luxe venues and they have released a picture today showing how Sheffield's will look.

A spokesperson said: "We are currently undergoing extensive refurbishments at Odeon Sheffield, which will see the site close for a short time.

"This will include new luxury reclining seating, to ensure our guests experience the very best in cinema entertainment.

"We’ve plenty more exciting news in the pipeline, so watch this space.”

Another new addition is Oscar’s Bar, which will provide an extensive range of drinks from wines to premium spirits.

No date for the reopening has been set yet.