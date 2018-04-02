Snow closes main road on outskirts of Sheffield

The snow has closed a main road on the outskirts of Sheffield this morning.

The A616 near High Green has been closed in both directions between the A628 and the A6102.

Highways England said crews are their way to the scene.

Motorists are advised to take extra care and only drive if necessary today.

