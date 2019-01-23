Snow forecast for Sheffield as experts warn of tricky Thursday morning rush-hour

Snow could disrupt Sheffield commuters' Thursday morning journey, forecasters have warned.

The Met Office said a frost would form early on Wednesday evening before cloud increases overnight leading to a band of rain, sleet and snow showers.

Snow caused disruption in parts of Sheffield on Friday. Picture: Chris Holt / The Star

It has also issued a yellow ‘be aware’ warning for ice, which is valid from 6pm on Wednesday and 11am on Thursday.

The Met Office said snow showers were likely in Sheffield between 2am and 5am.

Sheffield Council contractor Amey said its fleet of gritters will be out on all routes tonight from 7pm tonight, with temperatures expected to drop as low as -4 °C overnight.