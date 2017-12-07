Search

Snow showers forecast for TODAY in Sheffield

Snow showers are forecast for today in Sheffield.

The Met Office said the the early cloud and rain will soon clear to leave a colder but often sunny day, with occasional snow showers developing.

It will be very windy throughout, with gales in exposure, making it feel bitterly cold and a maximum temperature of 8 °C.

A few snow showers will continue through the evening but for most it will be dry and clear overnight, with a widespread frost.

Winds will remain strong and there will be a minimum temperature of around -2 °C.

Today's predicted snow showers come ahead of forecasts of up to 20cm of snow for the city this weekend.