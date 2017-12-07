Snow showers forecast for TODAY in Sheffield

Snow showers are forecast for today in Sheffield.

The Met Office said the the early cloud and rain will soon clear to leave a colder but often sunny day, with occasional snow showers developing.

It will be very windy throughout, with gales in exposure, making it feel bitterly cold and a maximum temperature of 8 °C.

A few snow showers will continue through the evening but for most it will be dry and clear overnight, with a widespread frost.

Winds will remain strong and there will be a minimum temperature of around -2 °C.

Today's predicted snow showers come ahead of forecasts of up to 20cm of snow for the city this weekend.